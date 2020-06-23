Who Are The Richest Cast Members on Gold Rush?

Gold is one of the most expensive precious metals in the world. So it’s understandable with the cast of Gold Rush is willing to go to such great lengths to find as much gold as possible. For the last decade, viewers have tuned into watch the cast hunt for gold. While it’s clear their mining efforts are often successful, what isn’t clear is exactly how much they make. Tales of searches for lost and hidden gold are as old as time, but the real question is can you really get rich by searching for gold? It looks like the answer is actually yes. The crew on Gold Rush are doing much better than you might think. Keep reading to find out which cast members on Gold Rush are the richest.
1. Tony Beets – $ 15 Million Net Worth
Tony Beets is easily the wealthiest person on the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $15M. Tony has been part of the Gold Rush cast since season two. Before starting his career in mining, Beets, who was born in Holland, used to earn money milking cows. He eventually transitioned into mining and became one of the best-known people in the industry. His knowledge and work ethic have allowed him to find great amounts of success throughout the years and he’s definitely an expert.
2. Parker Schnabel – $ 8 Million Net Worth
As one of the younger people on the show, Parker Schnabel definitely stands out among the cast. However, don’t let his age fool you – Parker is definitely an expert mining. He started working in the business at a very young age under his grandfather, John Schnabel, who was a cast member on the show until his death in 2016. He has always dreamed of taking over the family business, and when he was 16-years-old, he did just that. Ever since, he has worked hard to prove that he is worthy of the responsibility. His current net worth is estimated to be around $8M.
3. Todd Hoffman – $7 Million Net Worth
Todd Hoffman was a member of the Gold Rush cast from season one to season eight. Born and raised in Oregon, Todd once owned an aviation business. However, once the business failed, he decided it was time to transition into something new. After remembering the mining adventures his father had gone on during the 80s, he felt inspired to follow in his father’s foot steps. He gathered up a group of his friends and embarked on a journey to Alaska where they planned to mine for gold and enjoy a simple life off the grid. While the idea may have seemed farfetched in the beginning, it’s paid off quite nicely and Todd eventually built up a net worth of $7M.
4. Rick Ness – $ 3 Million Net Worth
Rick Ness is one of the three current cast members on the show, and he’s been around since season three. Unlike some of the other people who have been on the show, Rick’s path to mining wasn’t cut and dry. Rick had no knowledge or experience of mining for much of his life. Instead, was an athlete for many years, but when an injury ended up career he took up music. While performing with his band, he went on a tour that made a stop in Alaska. During his time there, he met Parker Schnabel and learned about mining. A few months later, Parker reached out with an opportunity for the two of them to work together. Rick quickly proved himself and has become a valuable asset. His hard work and dedication are unmatched and have helped him earn a net worth of $3M.
5. Dave Turin – $ 2 Million Net Worth
Dave Turin probably never imagined that he’d be a reality TV star, but that is exactly what he has become. He was a fixture on Gold Rush from seasons two to seven. In 2019, he was given his own spin off called Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine. Like Parker Schanel, Dave also comes from a family where mining runs through his veins. After graduating college with a degree in civil engineering, Dave returned him to help run the family’s rock quarry in Oregon. Dave has had to deal with lots of ups and downs during his career, but he always manages to come out on top. Through his work, Dave has amassed a net worth of about $2M.