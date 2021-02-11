Why Masaharu Morimoto said Bobby Flay isn’t a Real Chef

Over the last several years, the cooking industry has become increasingly competitive. With the rise of cooking shows and new opportunities associated with being on those shows, things have started to get pretty cut throat. Despite the stiff competition, Bobby Flay has risen through the ranks to become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the industry. Popularity aside, however, there are a lot of people who simply aren’t a fan of Bobby’s. Among them is Japanese chef Masaharu Morimot. Several years ago, Masaharu made a comment suggesting that he doesn’t consider Bobby Flay to be a real chef, and since nothing on the internet ever dies, his words have recently resurfaced. Keep reading to find out why Masaharu Morimot said that Bobby Flay isn’t a real chef.
Who Is Masaharu Morimot
Masaharu Morimot’s name may not be as widely known as Bobby Flay’s, but he’s still a very accomplished chef who has gained notoriety all over the world. Masaharu began his professional cooking career in the early 80s when he opened a restaurant in his home country of Japan. In the mid 80s, he sold the restaurant and relocated to the United States where he began making a name for himself in New York City. He started gaining more attention during the late 90s when he appeared as a contestant on Iron Chef.
After winning the show and earning the Iron Chef title, Masaharu officially established himself as a force to be reckoned with. In the years since, he has continued to be a fixture on TV and he is well-known for his ability to make a wide variety of dishes.
What Masaharu Had To Say About Bobby
Masaharu and Bobby crossed paths as contestants on Iron Chef. After a competition on the show, Masaharu boldly stated that Bobby isn’t a chef. Interestingly though, his reasoning doesn’t have anything to do with Bobby’s skills in the kitchen. Masaharu’s comments stemmed from a moment in which Bobby jumped on his cutting board as a way to celebrate.
During an interview on the show, Masaharu gestured at Flay and said, “By the way, he’s not a chef…After finishing, he stood up on the cutting board. That’s not right.” The interviewer was noticeably taken aback and attempted to further clarify Masaharu’s comments. The world renowned chef went on to explain, “He stood on the cutting board. Cutting boards and knives are sacred to us.”
Why Bobby Flay Is Such A Polarizing Figure
Masaharu Morimoto isn’t the first or only person who has had something to say about Bobby Flay. Several other chefs have also expressed that Bobby has rubbed them the wrong way. This list includes well-known names such as Gordon Ramsay and Ben Sargent. Even though there are lots of people who love him, there are just as many people who don’t. This includes people in and outside of the culinary community. So, what about Bobby has made him such a controversial person in an industry that is mostly good vibes?
Claims Of Witholding Money From Employees
Let’s be real, nobody likes somebody who is mean to other people. According to several stories, that’s exactly what Bobby has been accused of being. In 2009, some of Flay’s former employees sued him. They alleged that “they had been cheated out of wages and tips and [sought] to recover minimum wages, overtime compensation and allegedly misappropriated gratuities.” The case resulted in an $800,000 settlement. Bobby maintains his innocence.
A Big Ego
There’s a fine line between confidence and ego and many believe that Bobby has crossed it. Over the years, many people have claimed that he has been downright rude and obnoxious. Obviously, nobody wants to be around someone like this, but Bobby doesn’t seem to care what other people think about him.
Marital Issues
It’s debatable whether a public figure’s personal life should reflect their image, but the reality is that it often does. In Bobby’s case, that reflection isn’t always pretty. He was married to actress Stephanie March from 2005 to 2015.
In 2014, March suffered a ruptured appendix which resulted in a medical emergency. Instead of rushing to the hospital to be by his wife’s side, Bobby sent his assistant in his place because he was busy working. On top of that, rumors about Bobby cheating certainly didn’t make things better for him in the court of public opinion.
Bobby Flay The Legend
No matter how you feel about Bobby Flay, there’s no denying the impact he’s had on the cooking industry. His talent is undeniable and skills will likely be remembered for far longer than anything negative.