Why Spider-Man 3 Should Include Both Daredevil and She-Hulk

It is very unfortunate that we have yet to see a proper Spider-Man 3 movie. Sam Raimi’s third movie ended his trilogy on a lackluster note and his planned fourth movie never happened because of it. Then there was Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man “trilogy” that didn’t live long enough to become a trilogy. Raimi’s third Spider-Man film was disappointing and Webb’s third Spider-Man film never happened. That’s unfortunate, and it seems Spider-Man is just suffering from the third movie curse. But do not despair, fellow Spider-Man fans, because hope is still staying strong. I’m speaking, of course, about the MCU Spider-Man series.
Director Jon Watts directed the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming, and returned to direct last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Watts and Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, are set to return for a third movie, and it’s something we Marvel fans are anxiously looking forward to. What makes this time so different? Is a third time really a charm? Well, just take a look at how Far From Home ended. The illusion casting villain, Mysterio, framed Spider-Man for his supposed death and revealed to the world who is really was. That’s right, Peter Parker is officially a fugitive in the MCU. That is quite the cliffhanger and it’s one that we just have to see go further. Now that we’re waiting, it’s the perfect time to start speculating.
I’ve been reading a lot of rumors about the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie, and all of them spark my curiosity. One of the most popular of the rumors involves Peter finding a particular lawyer lurking in the MCU. Any guesses on who it is? Here’s a hint: he’s blind. Oh yeah, that’s right. The one and only Daredevil is rumored to be making his return to the MCU in Spider-Man 3. A few sites have been reporting this rumor, but a certain super fan has recently joined in on sharing these rumors.
Kevin Smith, a seriously underrated filmmaker and fellow comic book nerd, talked about the rumors on his Fatman Beyond podcast. According to Smith, he too heard the rumor that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as blind lawyer, Matt Murdock, in Spider-Man 3. Now keep in mind, this isn’t some random Reddit user I’m talking about here, it’s Kevin Smith. He’s a guy who is directly involved in the film industry and likely talks to people. So if he’s talking about this rumor, it must have some truth behind, right? I wouldn’t count on it, because Smith clarified his comments on his Twitter account, assuring fans that he, like everyone else, just read the rumor online. He doesn’t know for a fact if it’s true, but he certainly shares our desire for the rumor to be true.
I did some digging and I can’t find the article Smith was referring to in his tweet. However, if a guy like him talks about it, it won’t be dying down anytime soon. Every comic book fan and their buddies want to see Cox return to the role as Daredevil. Cox’s Daredevil would suit as a fitting partner to Spider-Man, but more importantly, his Matt Murdock would be the perfect lawyer to defend Peter Parker. In the comics and in the show, Murdock made use of his superhuman senses by listening to the heartbeats of others. By doing this, he could correctly predict if someone was telling the truth or lying. This is why he always took on clients who were innocent, because he could always tell who the innocent ones were. We all know Peter is innocent, but Murdock doesn’t need his eyes to see the truth.
Peter will be a huge target in Spider-Man 3, and he will be in desperate need for someone who will defend him. For Matt Murdock, defending his clients was always personal for him. He would never allow an innocent young teenager to be sent to prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Aunt May can hire him, or maybe Murdock can find Peter himself, but he would be Peter’s best chance to avoid prison. If Murdock vehemently defends Peter’s innocence, it can lead to a new friendship. Peter lost Tony as his mentor and is need of a new one. Murdock lacks Tony’s wealth and resources, but he has the wisdom and compassion to help Peter through his time of crisis. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Daredevil and Spider-Man fight together? It’ll be Hell’s Kitchen meets Queens. Stand aside Brooklyn (Cap).
If Matt Murdock is going to be Peter’s defense attorney, then who will be the prosecuting attorney? Marvel has another popular lawyer in the form of a tall, green-skinned woman named Jennifer Walters. Does the color of her skin ring any bells? Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, better known as The Hulk. When she was wounded by a gunshot and in serious need of a blood transfusion, Bruce stepped in. As a result, the heroine known as She-Hulk was born. She can transform into a big, green strongwoman, similar to her cousin, but the difference between them is that she can retain her personality while in her She-Hulk form. She-Hulk is a fun hero to read about, and she’ll be making her debut in the MCU in her upcoming DisneyPlus series. I can’t wait to see it, but there’s a chance for her to debut even sooner.
In the comics, she usually acts as a defense attorney, but there were times when she went against other superhumans. A good example of this is when she agreed to file a case against, you guessed it, Peter Parker. This was at the request of James Jonah Jameson, her former father-in-law, after he switched sides during the famous Civil War story arc. If she can do it in the comics, she can do it in the movies. Unlike Daredevil, she can’t listen to heartbeats, and probably wouldn’t just take Peter’s word that he’s innocent. The evidence is against him, and She-Hulk is a firm believer in the law. If she truly thinks Peter is a killer, she’ll do whatever she can to put him behind bars. It won’t be out of spite, but out of her strict sense of court justice.
Including her in Spider-Man 3 will set up a proper introduction to Jennifer Walters. Once her show comes around, they can jump into her transformation into She-Hulk without diving into Jennifer Walters’ backstory. You can think of it as how Spider-Man and Black Panther were introduced in the MCU. We don’t need a lot of filler for the sake of telling an origin story, but we have to know the woman beneath the green skin. Spider-Man 3 can be the battle of the lawyers; brining back a fan favorite and introducing a new character sounds like a good move to me. Overall, I’m just hoping the MCU Spider-Man 3 movie breaks the third movie curse. Fingers crossed.