Why The Show Connecting Was Cancelled at NBC

Low ratings are the main reason why Connecting was canceled at NBC, and that’s not too hard to figure out for a lot of people since the idea of making a show based on Zoom calls that are being experienced between friends isn’t exactly an idea that was bound to thrill a lot of people. For one thing, it’s bringing to light what a lot of people have to deal with during the pandemic, and while that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it could be something that a lot of people don’t want to be reminded of since it’s been a miserable year since the pandemic hit the hardest back in March. Reminding people over and over just what they’re having to do thanks to a pandemic that some argue was preventable and others claim wasn’t bound to be contained forever isn’t one of the best ideas in the world, especially since it is fairly limited since very few people are willing to watch something that’s a constant prod at life as we know it. In better circumstances, it’s easy to think that this show might have done a little better, but not much, since Zoom meetings between individuals are usually best left to school, business, and moments in movies and TV shows that are used for a purpose, but not for the entire show. It’s not an idea that’s completely without merit, but at this moment it won’t be coming back for a season 2 simply because of the ratings as it would appear. If a show doesn’t pull its own weight and can’t get people interested enough to tune in then it’s not worth much to those in charge.
The entertainment industry has been doing everything it can to keep going at this point since between TV shows and movies the efforts to keep people entertained and keep the revenue flowing has been difficult, to say the least since movies have been delayed or postponed, and TV shows have suffered in the same way since pandemic protocols that have been put in place have shut down studios and made it increasingly difficult to do anything this year. Many actors have taken to the internet to assure and comfort their fans by creating PSA’s that didn’t appear to end for a while, and have continued to update people in their own way on how to stay safe and how to get through the current crisis. A lot of people appreciate the stars doing this, while some are less than receptive since it’s hard to take advice from those that are living in the lap of luxury and somehow feel it’s their duty to remind people that things will get better and that people care. When it comes to celebrities, many people have trouble taking advice from them when a crisis emerges since many celebrities have the ability to make their way to their luxurious homes, in some instances taking their pick between two or more to stay in, while the average person is simply struggling to pay their rent.
But back to the show Connecting. A show that reminds people just what they’re going through isn’t always a bad idea, but seeing how 2020 has been kind of a nightmare for a lot of people, presenting them with a show that allows them to relive the experience that they’re still living through isn’t really insensitive, but it’s definitely an idea that could have been run through an editing room or been given a second and third thought before being released to the public. In other words, it wasn’t an idea that should have been given the green light so quickly, since it feels like more of a knee-jerk reaction to a crisis that wasn’t well-planned and definitely didn’t take into account how it was going to be viewed by the public. Saying that it was right to cancel this idea isn’t entirely fair since there’s a good reason to think that it could have been turned around somehow, but without the ratings that were needed to back such a continuation it wasn’t bound to look good since the truth of show business is that if a show doesn’t make money there isn’t a good chance that it’s going to last that long. It’s brutal, it’s cutthroat, but it’s the truth since without the revenue coming in a show just isn’t worth all that much.
Whether or not this idea will be revisited eventually is hard to say since it’s likely that someone might have the ambition needed to try it again given that bringing things back is trending in a big way right now and could continue onward as the years go by. But for now, it does sound as though Connecting is going to be disconnected and we’ll have to wait and see what else the industry might decide to unveil.