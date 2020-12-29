Why You Should Be Watching “Craft in America” on PBS

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in people spending more time than usual at home, it has also resulted in people spending a lot more time watching TV. As a result, we’ve all been looking for new shows to watch and Craft in America might just be the best show you’ve never heard of. Although the show has been on for 13 seasons, it hasn’t exactly gained mainstream success – but it deserves to. I know, I know, you’re probably wondering what could be so interesting about a show about crafting, but just hear me out. Craft in America is the kind of show that surprise you and entertain you all at once. Keep reading to find out exactly why you should be watching Craft in America.
What Is Craft In America All About?
Craft in America is named after the non-profit organization of the same name. The organization’s mission “is to document and advance original handcrafted work through programs in all media, accessible to all. We are dedicated to the exploration, preservation and celebration of craft, the work of the hand, and their impact on our nation’s cultural heritage.” During each episode of the show, viewers get the chance to explore the beauty of handmade crafts and learn about the creativity that inspired them. Not only do viewers get to see the final product, but they also get a behind the scenes look at the artist’s creative process. Even if you’re not into crafting yourself, the show still has a lot of interesting information to offer.
Since airing its first episode in 2007, Craft in America has been nominated for an Emmy Award and won a Peabody Award in 2017. The show has also highlighted various art institutions from around the world and shined a light on artists and works of art that people may otherwise never have known about. On top of the show, Craft in America has also created other projects including books and exhibitions.
Craft in America also has a center based in Los Angeles which houses a gallery, a museum, and a library. Additional events are also held at the location.
Why You Should Watch Craft In America
At a glance, Craft in America may seem like a boring show. In reality, however, it is one of those shows you’ll find yourself falling in love with after you check out an episode. The series has lots of things to offer and there are quite a few reasons why you may want to give it a try.
The Show Is Appropriate For People Of All Ages
These days it’s gotten increasingly harder for families to find something to watch that they can all enjoy together. No matter how old (or young) the people in your family are, Craft in America is the kind of show that everyone in your household will be able to watch and enjoy. With all of the craziness going on in the world right now, Craft in America might just be the perfect tool to create some unexpected family bonding time.
You Might End Up Feeling Inspired
Are you looking for something to get your creative juices flowing? Craft in America is definitely the kind of show that you’ll walk away from feeling a renewed sense of creativity. Whether you’re an artist yourself or simply someone looking to try something new, you’ll appreciate the in depth nature of Craft in America. You may even find yourself wanting to recreate some of the pieces you see on the series. Each artist featured on the show will provide inside into their own creative process and you may be able to grab a few pointers that could work for you.
You Will Learn Something New
If you’re the kind of person who is always looking to learn something new, you’ll enjoy the educational aspect of Craft in America. Although art is very important, it’s not something that everyone has easy access to. Now you’ll be able to enjoy and explore art from the comfort of your own home. In addition to learning about art, viewers will also get a a few history lessons. The show also touches on the diversity of America and how many artists are heavily influenced by other cultures.
Discover New Artists
If you’re already an art lover, you know that nothing compares to the feeling of finding a new artist you really love. If you agree with that sentiment, Craft in America is just what you need. Through the show, you’ll be able to broaden your horizons by discovering new artists and new works of art.