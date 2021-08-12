WWE Summerslam 2000 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

Summerslam is the hottest show of the summer and the second-largest event in WWE’s calendar. Summerslam 2000 saw some of the most famous matches and infamous moments take place and was a highlight of the Attitude Era, but which matches were best? Here are all of the Summerslam 2000 matches from worst to best.
10. The Kat vs Terri – Stinkface Match
The concept of this match was for one competitor to rub their butt in the face of the other, it is as rubbish as it sounds. Terri scored the win after performing a Stinkface on The Kat after a short four-minute match.
9. Right to Censor – Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Right to Censor stable was full of incredibly talented competitors, but it was a truly terrible concept. Overall it was a fairly average match with nothing of note really taking place. Steven Richards scored the win after countering Scotty 2 Hotty’s Worm finisher.
8. Jerry Lawler vs Tazz
A very short 4-minute match that would be forgettable if the finish hadn’t occurred. The match ended when commentator Jim Ross smashed a glass jar into the face of Tazz to allow his broadcast partner Jerry Lawler to score the win.
7. Trish Stratus and Val Venis vs Eddie Guerrero and Chyna
This match was quite interesting in that if either Guerrero or Chyna scored the win on either competitor then they would win the Intercontinental Championship. The match ended when Chyna pinned Trish Stratus, resulting in Val Venis losing his title to the 9th Wonder Of The World.
6. X-Pac vs Road Dogg
Fellow DX members X-Pac and Road Dogg had a brief feud in the summer of 2000, which resulted in a match at Summerslam 2000. Overall, the match was good, with Road Dogg countering the X-Factor into a Powerbomb for a near fall. X-Pac managed to score the win after a low blow into an X-Factor. After the match, Dogg hit X-Pac with a Pump Handle Slam following by the DX signature crotch chops. DX always worked best when they were together, but there were some good matches between its members during the Attitude Era.
5. Shane McMahon vs Steve Blackman – Hardcore Championship Match
If your father was a billionaire there is a good chance that you would sit back and enjoy an easy life, not Shane McMahon. McMahon has always felt like he needed to prove himself which has resulted in some of the most entertaining matches in WWE history, usually resulting in McMahon taking a high-risk bump, and this match was no exception. Stepping in the ring with a legitimate martial artist, McMahon took a beating by Blackman, with the match concluding when Shane fell approximately 50 feet from the Titantron. Shane McMahon doesn’t need to do what he does, but we love him for doing it.
4. Kane vs The Undertaker – No Disqualification Match
Every time that The Undertaker and Kane step into the ring together it is always a joy to watch due to their natural chemistry. The match was largely a brawl rather than a technical wrestling match. It became quite a famous match due to the finish involving The Undertaker ripping Kane’s mask off, which caused Kane to panic and head backstage while trying to cover his face. Kane’s character had centred around his face being burnt in a fire caused by The Undertaker, resulting in him wearing a mask at all times. While we found out later this wasn’t true and he instead had mental scars caused by the trauma, if you still believed in kayfabe then this was the first time we got a glimpse of Kane’s face and images began circulating online immediately.
3. The Rock vs Triple H vs Kurt Angle – Triple Threat Match
The main event of the PPV became quite infamous due to Kurt Angle being injured in the opening minutes of the match. A brawl broke out between Triple H and Kurt Angle before The Rock had even made his entrance. In the weeks leading up to this match, Kurt Angle had been pursuing Triple H’s wife Stephanie McMahon. Triple H performed a Pedigree to Angle on the announcer’s table, but it broke prematurely causing both men to fall to the ground, resulting in Angle suffering a legitimate concussion. He was taken backstage and wouldn’t take part in most of the match. The match itself was really good, with lots of interference from Stephanie McMahon. The match ended after Triple H accidentally hitting McMahon, allowing The Rock to gain an advantage and hit Triple H with the People’s Elbow to retain the WWF Championship.
2. Chris Benoit vs Chris Jericho – Two-out-of-three falls match
Whenever Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho stepped into the ring together you knew you were in for a treat, and Summerslam 2000 was no exception. The match was a two-out-of-three falls match, which means that one competitor needs to win two of the matches in order to secure the win. The first fall went to Benoit after he countered Jericho’s Lionsault into a Crippler Crossface. The second went to Jericho, with Y2J countering a German Suplex into a Walls Of Jericho. Finally, the third fall went to Benoit with him using the ropes for leverage for the final pinfall.
1. Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWF Tag Team Championship
Summerslam 2000 saw the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, combining the weapons associated with each team, with Edge and Christian being known for using chairs, The Hardyz being masters of the Ladder match, and The Dudleyz putting opponents through tables on a weekly basis. The TLC match instantly became a fan-favorite, and the match type is the basis of an annual PPV that still takes place today. As expected, the match was very chaotic with plenty of high-risk spots. Jeff Hardy performed a Swanton Bomb from a 20-foot ladder outside the ring through a table, Bubba Ray fell through four tables after being pushed from a ladder to the outside of the ring, and Matt Hardy performed the most dangerous spot as his ladder was pushed backwards sending him out of the ring through two tables. While their TLC 2 match at the following WrestleMania is often remembered more by fans, their match at Summerslam 2000 was where it all began.