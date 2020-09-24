10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yasmin Vossoughian

Yasmin Vossoughian is a woman who has a big career, and she’s been working hard to get where she is. She’s part of the HLN on CNN, and she’s been a widely respected and nationally known correspondent there for many years. She’s worked her way up the ranks, and she’s not stopping now. As one of the most recognizable faces and a fan favorite, so many people feel they know her well. However, we have a feeling that most of us don’t know her at all. Let’s make that right, and let’s get to know this superstar.
1. She’s A College Grad
She attended college with the goal of pursuing her dreams, and she’s done that with ease. She went to Occidental College. It’s located in Los Angeles. She graduated with an Advanced Bachelor’s of Arts Degree. She’s educated, she’s smart, and she knows that her college career helped her pave the way for her current success.
2. She’s Bilingual
She’s a woman who has a lot going on in her life, but she was never too busy to learn a few languages. We all know she’s clearly good with English being a news correspondent and all, but did you also know that she’s fluent in French and she is fluent in Farsi? We don’t even know what Farsi even is.
3. She’s Not A Writer
She doesn’t consider herself a writer. She doesn’t like to write all that much, and long papers have never been her thing. She does, however, love things like breaking news and all that goes along with that. She considers herself an adrenaline junkie and someone who likes to break the news first and foremost, and she’s not going to stop.
4. She’s From the Northeast
Her mom and dad are both from Iran, but she was born and raised in America. She lived in a small town about an hour north of the city – New York City, that is. Despite its proximity to one of the most diverse cities in the world, her small town was anything but. She craved it, loved it, and wanted diversity in her life for so long.
5. She Was Told She’d Be the Next Barbara Walters
When she was in college, she had to create a piece that talked about the differences in many people in society. She worked hard on a video project that would allow her to show her classmates the differences in the lives of a CEO and someone who worked for a mere minimum wage, and one of her classmates told her that she’d be the next Barbara.
6. She Likes the Last Minute
She readily admits that she loves to do things at the last minute. She admits being in college working hard the night before to cram for an assignment or test while other people were all about doing this when they had weeks to go. Fortunately, her way of studying actually works out well for her in the line of work she chose since things don’t get to be studied weeks in advance. She often only has a few hours to learn all she can about things before she goes on the air.
7. She’s A Married Mom of Two
Her life is one that is going well for her. She’s got a husband and two small kids, and she’s loving that part of her life. She and her husband, Whittaker Lindsay Clifford, have been raising their kids and keeping their private life very private for a very long time. It works for them, and we agree that they are right to keep things to themselves.
8. She Doesn’t Like Working from Home
She admits that she needs to go to the office. She needs to be with people. She needs to have that kind of atmosphere and that kind of adrenaline in her life to make it work. She’s not a fan of working from home without socialization and that aspect of things that make her life feel that much better.
9. She Misses Travel
When she was reporting and traveling all over the world, she loved that part of her job. But, she has a husband and two small kids and three dogs, and constant travel is simply not conducive to her way of life any longer. She’s not someone who can just go and make that work in her life, though she does appreciate that life.
10. She Believes in Staying in Touch
Even with the pandemic and all that is going on, she had to keep in touch. Rather than simply recording herself with the news from home every single day and then turning off the camera and being a mom and a wife and being a little bit relaxed, she used that time to check in and make sure things were all right and well. She did well, too.