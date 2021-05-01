Yes, Dwayne Johnson Should Play Shao Kahn In Mortal Kombat 2

I think it’s a no-brainer that Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is probably the busiest man in Hollywood. He’s been a major character in some of the longest running franchises, a former professional wrestler, and when it comes to producing movies, it’s pretty much whatever he says. The man can do whatever he wants at this point. I personally have an enormous amount of respect for the man, because his work ethic is just astronomical. He’s devoted to everything he does; on top of his work, he’s a dedicated family man and when it comes to fitness, you can’t find a guy who’s more committed to working out. I mean, just look at the guy. His biceps are bulging, veins popping out and all. By the way, have you seen his cheat meals? Boy, how can you possibly compete with this guy?
I bring all of this up, because when I think of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, I think of the guy who can play some seriously physical roles. From The Scorpion King, to Luke Hobbs, and not to mention his new anti-superhero role as Black Adam, Hollywood always tends to turn to Dwayne Johnson if they need someone to play a badass. Well, at least a badass with insane muscles.
So it’s no question that Dwayne Johnson always nails those roles. If that’s the case, then I have a particular role in mind for him. Have you guys seen the new Mortal Kombat movie? If you have, then you know it left off on a rather serious cliffhanger. The first big bad of the gaming franchise was Shang Tsung, the soul-stealing sorcerer. Sure, he was an irritating villain when we fought him, but he really wasn’t a physically imposing enemy. Now if we look back at the second game, the next big bad was a serious step-up from Shang Tsung.
The main antagonist of Mortal Kombat 2 was the Emperor of Outworld, the hammer-wielding powerhouse known as Shao Kahn. Out of all the villains in gaming history, Shao Kahn has to be among the most frustrating. He’s a cheap character that forces you to fight dirty. If you’ve played the 2011 reboot, then you’ll understand. Basically, he’s the cheating opponent that will make you feel so satisfied once you finally beat him. Go figure that the most recurring main antagonist of Mortal Kombat would be one of the cheapest bosses ever. I must say, though, as much as I hate Shao Kahn, he’s a villain with a very impressive physique.
Shao Kahn easily stands out from the other characters; he towers above most characters, always wears his spiked shoulder pads, and is rarely seen without his skull-like helmet. Oh, and he also likes to show off his killer abs and biceps. That’s probably why his armor isn’t really armor. Heck, if you had a physique like that, you’d probably show it off too. Once he summons his magic hammer, all bets are off. Out of all the Mortal Kombat villains, he’s the most human, but he poses a serious physical threat to the heroes. With combining sorcery and sheer brute force, Shao Kahn seriously means business. And yes, I’m really emphasizing on this because he should be the main antagonist of the Mortal Kombat sequel.
If the sequel does happen and we do get Shao Kahn, then Dwayne Johnson should most definitely play him. First of all, just look at the man when he post pictures on his social media after he works out. He’s got crazy muscles, towers over many other actors, and is probably the most bankable action star in Hollywood. Now let’s think about that for a minute. If the sequel does secure Dwayne Johnson for Shao Kahn, that would certainly attract a crowd. The next step would be casting Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage. If that happens, they won’t have to worry about the average movie goer not seeing the sequel. Seriously, the more I think about it, the more I want to see it.
You know, I said it before, if this next Mortal Kombat movie is going to succeed, then I say go big. What can be bigger than Dwayne Johnson? If you need more convincing, then check out some awesome fan art by BossLogic. That artist has always made some phenomenal pieces of fan art, but his work of Dwayne Johnson as Shao Kahn is some really good stuff. Just take a minute to Google it and you’ll be more convinced that he can pull it off. No, you don’t see his face, but you see him wearing that iconic skull helmet with the red eyes beneath it. Heck, you probably wouldn’t know it was Dwayne Johnson underneath that helmet if his name wasn’t in the description.
The only real challenge playing Shao Kahn would be for Dwayne Johnson to step into a more villainous role. He doesn’t play villains often, but that’s going to change once Black Adam comes. Granted, his version of Black Adam will more likely be an anti-hero, while Shao Kahn is an outright villain. However, playing a merciless tyrant like Shao Kahn shouldn’t be big problem for Dwayne Johnson. The man has become a more prominent leading man throughout his career and his acting skills have certainly improved since he transitioned from professional wrestling to acting.
And let’s face it, to play Shao Kahn, you don’t need to deliver an Oscar-worthy performance. All we need for Dwayne Johnson to flex his bulging muscles and put his physicality to use. He’s done it before many times and he can do it as Mortal Kombat’s greatest villain. And if you’re one of those purists who doesn’t prefer Dwayne Johnson because of his dark skin, look at Mileena in the reboot. And just remember that Mileena was meant to be the actual daughter of Shao Kahn. Sure, she is actually a clone created by Shang Tsung, but Mileena does resemble Shao Kahn in a more twisted fashion.
Sisi Stringer, the actress who played Mileena, could easily resemble the “daughter” of Shao Kahn if he’s played by Dwayne Johnson. These two characters aren’t defined by any particular race or ethnic group. In fact, neither one of them isn’t even human, so honestly, who cares? What really matters is getting a beefy actor to embody the physically imposing nature of Shao Kahn. You ask me, Dwayne Johnson is that man. Just check out that fan art by BossLogic again if you disagree.
What are your thoughts, Mortal Kombat fans? For now, let’s just assume the sequel will happen. I like being optimistic, so I’m pulling for it. If it’s going to be better than the first one, it needs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to play Shao Kahn.