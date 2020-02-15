Young and the Restless Rumors: Are They True?

Young and the Restless fans are seeing rumors left and right these days. There are always some that never manifest, and there are some that will happen before you have time to process what is going on. Genoa City is filled with stories and people who have been able to capture our attention for some time now, but there is always room for more. We know that there is a chance that some of what is circulating right now might be true, and it’s been a while since we’ve given you an update on the news, the happenings, the rumors, and the things that are going on around the show. If they are true, we know. If they are not, we know. So, here you go with the rumors and the news around Young and the Restless right now.
Tina Casciani is Back
Riza, the woman who liked to spend her time gambling with Adam Newman, is back, and we can bet she’s about to cause some serious problems. We think that there is nothing that we can predict when it comes to someone who likes to gamble like she does, but here we go. She’s coming back on Valentine’s Day, which you did see on Friday, and we hear she will be around for a while. We think that she’s going to cause more than a few problems. We also think that she’s going to be a big problem for Chelsea, who is only newly involved with the father of her child after dumping his brother and making some poor choices (that shocked no one, by the way). We don’t know that he has anything good going on, but we do know that she might be the secret person he’s been paying off now for months, and this might be something really, really good.
Amanda Has a Fiance
Well, we want to be clear when we say she has a man in her life to whom she was once engaged to be married, and that is a thing that makes it all the more interesting to us. Her past has only just started coming back to her in her new life, and there is a new man in town who is part of that past. The actor’s name is Christian Keyes, and he’s going to play the role of Ripley Turner. He was engaged to Amanda in the past, and he’s looking for some answers now that she’s gone and he’s not married to her. All we know about him is that he’s the man who she had a restraining order against, which means that this is not good news at all. But, the other news is that he had one against her, too, so now we don’t know what to believe and we don’t know who to believe, and we don’t know what might happen here.
Happy 40 Years Victor
He came for what was scheduled to be a hot minute, but it lasted what’s now a total of four decades. He’s an actor who is synonymous with the show, the fictional town of Genoa City and so much more. He’s Victor Newman. He’s the man who controls everyone, who handles everyone, and whose bad side no one wants to find themselves on. We know that he is one of the most special characters to ever grace the show, and there is nothing that is going to be more exciting than the three episodes that will focus around him and his story over the last forty years. The show has been good to him, but he’s also been good to the show. He’s been able to bring the heat all the time, and no one has ever been able to stop him. And we don’t think that they ever will. There have been some celebrations, some parties, and a lot of appreciation from those who work with him and around him. He’s had some big stories, and he’s gotten to do a lot that makes his job special. He’s worked with some amazing people, and they all have some wonderful things to say about him and how great he is and what they’ve learned from him. It’s exciting.