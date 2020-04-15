Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Comforts Sharon

Young and the Restless fans aren’t surprised that the week began with things taking unexpected turns for Nick and Phyllis. They are never going to have what we might all call a normal life. They don’t really do that, and they don’t really know how to live like that. They are a mess in every manner of speaking, and they pretty much always have been. They are accustomed to things not going their way, though, so that’s a situation we cannot really find a lot of surprise in. On the other side of things is the fact that we also know that Adam and Chelsea aren’t even pretending to care about anyone other than themselves right now. They are not going to sit back and allow anything to happen that they don’t want to see happen, which means they are plotting entirely.
Then there’s Billy. They are working well together. They are working to progress as partners, and it might just be good for Billy to get away from everything else that is going on in his life. He’s had a lot of work to do in his life, but he’s not been able to focus on that with his mental health the way that it is, or the way his life is going right now with the women he’s been engaged with lately. He’s not been in the best place, and his personal life is a total mess. He’s been spending a lot more time with Lily lately, and she is nothing if not a good influence on her, and she’s not going to let him get into trouble if she around. Especially if she has a stake in his decisions and personal choices, which means she might just be the situation that he needs to get things in order.
What’s Happening on Young and the Restless
Every day is a Monday now.
What’s Next on Young and the Restless
Sharon is a woman who is not sure about life anymore. She has her good days, and she has her bad days. That’s what happens when you are living with cancer and that is your life. You just have so many things to live with and to live for and to have going on, but it’s all that there is. For now, though, you know that she is struggling a lot with all that is happening. She’s got to get her life together, but she got some bad news about her health, and it’s not getting better for her. She’s going to find that she’s going to receive some comfort from Jack, who is someone who is going to be there for her. He’s a good man, and he knows that she needs someone to count on and to be there for her. Thankfully, she’s getting that from him right now.
Then there is Kyle. He and Summer are not only together, but they are working together, too. They have some big news for one another, and they are going to do all that they can do to make this situation seem better, to make it look better, and to make it a situation that works out well for all of them. They have to do something to make their plan work, and they are resourceful enough to make that a reality. But, we hope they know that while they are plotting and planning, so are those who need to take them down, too. They aren’t safe, yet.
Stay tuned for more Young and the Restless and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.