If you’ve ever seen Yusuf Gatewood act, there’s a good chance his performance has stuck with you. He may not have the longest list of acting credits, but Yusuf Gatewood is the kind of actor who has the ability to command viewers’ attention, even if he’s only appearing in a minor role. Gatewood is best-known for his work on The Originals where he played a powerful New Orleans based witch named Vincent Griffith. Gatewood fans will be excited to know that he’s set to appear in upcoming season of Umbrella Academy. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Yusuf Gatewood.
1. He Has A Close Relationship With His Family
When you work in the entertainment industry, it can be easy to lose touch with the people and things around you. However, Yusuf’s close relationship with his family has kept him grounded throughout his career. In 2018, he was fortunate enough to take a trip to Africa with his mother.
2. He’s A Private Person
Thanks to technology, most of us have gotten used to knowing almost everything about our favorite celebrities. A quick Google search of a famous name will usually tell you that person’s every move. However, that isn’t the case with Yusuf Gatewood. He has managed to keep almost every detail of his personal life away from the media and he doesn’t do many interviews.
3. He’s From North Carolina
Yusuf was born and raised in the Durham area in North Carolina, where his family has a deep history. Yusuf attended a private school in the area called Durham Academy where he eventually graduated. It’s unclear whether or not he still lives in the North Carolina area today.
4. He Likes To Read
There’s no doubt that Yusuf has a very busy schedule, especially now that he’s working on season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. Still though, he likes to make time to do the things he enjoys – one of which is reading. Yusuf loves to kick back with a good book
5. He Loves Meeting His Fans
Even though Yusuf doesn’t like a lot of focus being put on his personal life, he definitely doesn’t mind being appreciated for his work as an actor. Yusuf loves getting the chance to meet and connect with his fans and he’s thankful for all of the support they’ve given him over the years.
6. His Father Was A Dentist
Yusuf’s father, Dr. Joseph Donnell Gatewood, was a dentist who practiced in Hillsborough, NC area for 30 years. According to his obituary, “He had a special affinity for the dental care of the underprivileged, especially children.” Sadly, he passed away in 2009 when he was just 62-years-old.
7. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media
Yusuf has social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter, but he appears to be taking a break from all social media platforms. Although he used to post on both accounts rather frequently, he hasn’t updated either of them all year. Chances are he’ll make a return to promote The Umbrella Academy prior to season 2’s release.
8. He Was A Fan Of Laverne & Shirley
In a tweet from late 2018, Yusuf shared that he was a fan of the classic sitcom, Laverne & Shirley. The show, which aired for 8 seasons, was a spin-off of Happy Days that went on to create a life of its own. During it’s run, it was often the most watched sitcom in the entire United States.
9. He’s A Fan Of Other Great Actors
There are some actors who don’t spend much time watching TV and movies, but Yusuf isn’t one of them. Yusuf is a talented actor, who also appreciates the work of other talented actors. When he was active on Twitter, most of his tweets were dedicated to shouting out other actors on their great work and accomplishments.
10. Fans Are Hoping To See Him On Legacies
When The Originals were canceled back in 2018, lots of fans were very disappointed to see many of the stories come to an end. However, viewers were also excited when it was announced that a spin-off of the show would be starting. Legacies follows the life of Hope Mikealson, a teenage girl who was born to a vampire/witch and a werewolf. Many of Yusuf Gatewood’s fans were hoping that his storyline would somehow continue into Legacies, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened. However, there’s still hope that he could make an appearance on the show some time in the future.