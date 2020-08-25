Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zac Mirabelli

Prior to Love Island, Zac Mirabelli was working at a grocery store and hoping that the right woman would come along. To keep it frank, he wasn’t having any luck. Little did he know, a TV show was about to come along and change his life. Being on Love Island couldn’t have gone any better for season 1 cast member, Zac. Not only did he get the girl, but he also went home with with $50,000. Although he and fellow winner, Elizabeth Weber didn’t end up staying together, the show catapulted them both into reality TV and social media stardom. Now with over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Zac seems to be enjoying his time in the spotlight, and his fans can’t get enough of him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Zac Mirabelli from Love Island USA.

1. He Was A College Football Player

Zac was always involved in sports growing up and he plays football for a total of nine years, four of which were spent as a kicker on the team at Aurora University. While there, Zac broke the school record for the longest field goal. Even though he doesn’t play competitively anymore, he still likes to stay active.

2. He Likes To Play Video Games

Zac may not fit the stereotypical image of a gamer, but this is exactly why you shouldn’t assume things about people based on how they look. Zac loves to play video games and it’s one of his favorite things to do in his free time. He recently bought a Nintendo Switch and has been passing time by playing Mario Kart.

3. He Was A Theater Major

While at Aurora University, Zac majored in theater and still has hopes of becoming a professional actor one day. The fact that he has a background in acting does raise a little suspicion about his time on the show. Perhaps he used his acting skills as part of his strategy to help him make it till the end.

4. He’s Signed To A Management Agency

Since being on the show, Zac has been working hard to capitalize on his popularity and the new opportunities that have been coming his way. He decided to sign with an Atlanta based agency called Good Talent Management. Working with an agency will definitely help Zac as he navigates his career.

5. He’s Done With Reality TV

Being a reality TV can be addictive. Over the years, we’ve seen countless people bounce back and forth between shows and make careers out of it. However, that isn’t Zac’s plan at all. While he does hope to get into acting, he says that he is done with reality TV and has no interest in doing any other reality shows in the future.

6. He Never Watched Love Island Before Being On The Show

Love Island is a new show in America, but the British version has been on the air since 2015 and it’s gained popularity in the states as well, but prior to joining the cast, Zac hadn’t paid the show any attention. In an interview with Pop Culturalist he said, “Before I was contacted to be on the show, I had no clue what Love Island was. I watched the U.K. version to get a sense of what the show was. I didn’t watch a lot of reality TV or TV in general before joining Love Island, but I was drawn to the show because it was an opportunity to spend time at a villa, find love, and make new friendships.”

7. He’s A Big Drake Fan

Zac enjoys listening to music and Drake is one of his favorite artists. Since making his debut more than a decade ago, Drake has taken over the rap game. In 2020, Drake released a single about the city where Zac attended college and now called home: Chicago.

8. He Likes To Watch The Notebook

For any girls out there who are hoping to have a chance with Zac now that he’s single again, you’ll be happy to know that he actually enjoys watching the movie The Notebook. In his interview with Pop Culturalist, he cited the movie as one of his guilty pleasure movies along with Tangled.

9. He Started a YouTube Channel

Zac may be done with reality TV, but he isn’t done sharing his life in front of the camera. In December of 2019 he started a YouTube channel where he planned on uploading videos spilling some Love Island tea as well as sharing insight into his life. However, he hasn’t uploaded a new video in several months.

10. He Has Three Sisters

Zac was born and raised in a small town in Indiana called St. John. He had a great childhood where he was surrounded by lots of love and attention. He has three sisters who he has a very close relationship with. His sisters have not only been his support system over the years, but they’ve also inspired him.


