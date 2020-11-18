10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zach Vella

We all love that reality television is part of our lives, but it’s so much fun to watch shows like “Million Dollar Listing,” where you get to see the most beautiful homes listed for sale, sold, and pending. It’s such a fun show – and we love it. Zach Vella is one of the developers on the show, and he is someone fans love to watch. He’s got a lot going on, he’s a busy guy, and he’s a man who is making a name for himself after his August 12th appearance on the hit show. Now everyone is obsessed, and we all want to know more about him.
1. He’s 43
For a guy with so much success in his life, he’s not that old. He’s only 43, and he looks great for his age. He’s been in the game for a long time, and he’s been making it work. We always admire those who are still so young when they reach some major success.
2. He’s the CEO
Zach Vella is not just a guy who shows up on reality television from time to time. He’s also a man who owns more than a few businesses. He’s the CEO of the Vella Group, LLC as well as the Skylark Capital Management, LLC. He’s all over the country running his businesses.
3. He’s A Developer
You know he’s into real estate and he’s a CEO, but of what? He’s a developer. He develops buildings and real estate across the world, and many of those locations are metro areas. For example, he develops in Las Vegas, in Los Angeles, and in Miami as well as in New York.
4. He’s Married
A man this successful might not seem like he has that much time for a personal life, but he makes all the time for things like that. His wife is Michelle Campbell Mason, and she’s a designer. She designs jewelry, so she knows a thing or two about being a busy, successful person with a lot going on.
5. He Got Married in Ireland
When he and his wife got married, they made the decision to go all out. They got married in a castle in Ireland in 2015. It might sound elaborate, but they really simplified things by doing it this way. After all, there’s not that much you need to do to make it beautiful when you get married in a castle.
6. He’s Wealthy
With an estimated net worth of anywhere between $5 and $10 million, he’s clearly making a good living. He has reached levels of success that many people never will in life, and there is nothing wrong with that. He’s doing quite well, but we aren’t sure if his net worth includes the net worth of his wife or not.
7. He Loves to Travel
One thing that he and his wife like to do is to travel. They love to see the world, and they do it up. They like to go to exotic locations, to beautiful cities, to lovely locales. They are interested in seeing the world, and there is a lot we admire about that.
8. He’s Romantic
He asked his wife to marry him on Christmas Eve in New York City. They were headed out for a romantic dinner, and he started playing Frank Sinatra when she walked down the stairs. There were candles lit, he got down on one knee with a box in hand filled with lots of littler boxes, and that’s when he asked her to be his wife.
9. He’s a Dad
He does not have kids with his wife of five years, but he does have kids with his ex-wife. Her name is Nancy McCormick Vella, and they share to kids. Cyra and Sebastian are his kids. They’re a little older, and they spend a lot of time with their father and their stepmom.
10. He Works Often with Fredrik
The reason we see so much of him on television is that he’s close with agent Fredrik Eklund. He has worked with him to develop and sell more than seven buildings, and it’s been a big situation for both of them. They’ve both become very famous, very successful, and very well-known in the real estate community, and they have one another to thank for their excellent working relationship and their ability to network and make things happen in their lives. Success is something they found together and on their own, and that’s hard to come by.